Larne head coach Gary Haveron admits his side are motivated to end their UEFA Conference League campaign on a positive note ahead of Thursday’s final game against Gent.

After creating Irish League history by reaching the League Phase of a European competition, the Inver Reds have suffered five consecutive defeats, including a 2-0 loss to Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan last week.

On paper, a clash with Belgian outfit Gent is set to be Larne’s hardest task yet – they were drawn as Pot One opposition and are currently on track to seal progression into the Conference League play-offs, sitting 13th ahead of a trip to Windsor Park.

It has been a week of change off the pitch at Larne as Haveron stepped into his new head coach role with previous manager Nathan Rooney taking on Head of Football after it emerged the Englishman doesn’t hold the required UEFA Pro Licence to take charge in Europe.

Larne fell to defeat in their latest European clash against Dinamo Minsk last week. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Youth Technical Director Andy Mitchell also departed Inver Park to take on a position in Tiernan Lynch’s backroom staff at Derry City.

The only remaining team without a Conference League point, Haveron is looking to end the campaign on a high and insists the whole experience has been a positive one for his side.

"We’re extremely motivated,” he told the club’s media channel. “I think this has been a really positive experience, a learning experience for us as a club.

"The scorelines don’t reflect some of the performances levels we’ve had, but we’ve learnt a lot from it and will take a lot of confidence from some of the performances we put out over the course of the six games.