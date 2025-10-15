Gary Haveron has been appointed as the new permanent of Larne on a three-year contract

Gary Haveron believes “now is the time” to become Larne’s manager on a permanent basis after signing a three-year deal with his hometown club.

Haveron has been in the dugout as interim manager since August following Nathan Rooney’s shock exit at Inver Park.

The 44-year-old originally joined Larne as a full-time Academy Director in 2019, before becoming a first-team coach under Tiernan Lynch.

He was jettisoned into the role as manager for the second half of last season following a licencing issue surrounding Rooney’s appointment.

Haveron answered a call from Larne chiefs yet again after Rooney’s departure and he has now been chosen as the club’s new permanent boss.

Larne sit third in the Premiership table after a steady start to the new campaign and Haveron insists he has “a real belief” in the squad at his disposal.

“I’m very proud and honoured to be asked to take this on,” he said.

“It’s a club which is obviously very close to my heart. I feel now is the time to take the step up and take this role on.

“I have a great faith in the people we have at this club and ultimately football always will be about the players and I have great faith in these players.

“When I look at the players I have real belief that they will allow us to continue to compete for honours across the Irish League.

“The full-time model has been brilliant to be involved in and the facilities we have here, as well as the people, is geared towards continuing to make this a success.”

Haveron has promoted Mick O’Boyle to the role of assistant manager while Jeff Hughes, Alan Mannus, Keith O’Hara and Mark Campbell will continue in their roles, alongside team attendant Martin Bird.

Larne’s newly-appointed football consultant Alex Black believes the appointment is “fantastic news” for the club.

He added: “Gary is a great guy and very good at his job. He’s a great motivator, he has a lot of knowledge and we’re really proud to get him on board.

“Gary has done an awful lot for this football club. When someone was needed to step up, Gary was never going to shy away from that.