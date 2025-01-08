Gary Haveron praises role of 'absolute workhorse' in Premiership win and delighted with return of two key players as Larne bounce back from Irish Cup exit
Haveron’s men crashed out of Northern Ireland’s premier cup competition to Championship opponents Limavady United in extra-time at the weekend but responded quickly as Tomas Cosgrove, Levi Ives and Sloan all netted at Seaview.
Due to their involvement in the UEFA Conference League, Larne are still making up ground when it comes to domestic duties – they’ve played five games fewer than league leaders Linfield and now trail the Blues by 19 points.
A driving run from Sloan in injury time ensured the County Antrim outfit extended their unbeaten league run to four matches as Larne look to gain momentum heading into a busy period which includes a BetMcLean Cup semi-final and Co Antrim Shield showpiece decider.
"The lad never shirks the work - he's an absolute workhorse and his energy to get beyond and make the run was fantastic,” Haveron told the club’s media channel on Sloan. “When he picked the ball up and drove at them I was just willing him to keep going and going.
"He maybe got a wee bit fortunate with a wee deflection but he gets the reward because he has ran the full length of the pitch in order to get there. That was his performance all night long. We set the tone with our energy and our press.
"I think from the first whistle the intent was there from the players. The disappointing thing is we didn't take advantage of the chances we created by pressing them, being really aggressive and being on the front foot.
"The game could have been over after 15 minutes with the chances we had. Seaview is a very difficult place to come so to get away with a 3-1 win, I'm delighted."
Haveron was able to welcome Ives, who also provided the assist for Cosgrove’s opener, back for the first time since suffering an injury during their historic European win over Gent while Joe Thomson also marked his first minutes post-Conference League success as a late substitute.
It was Ives’ maiden outing since it emerged he’s set to join Irish League rivals Coleraine this summer and Haveron praised his professionalism.
"Joe just finished off with a bang he had a few weeks ago and the protocol has to be followed by the club,” he added. “Joe has came back and done really well tonight to shore things up whenever you need that extra burst of energy in the middle of the park.
"Levi coming back in, he hit a nerve in the bottom of his back against Gent and it has been frustrating for him because he couldn't get freed up, but it's great for him to come back and it shows his character and the type of lad he is, shows his professional levels that he comes out and gets that level of performance.
"He couldn't have put it any more perfectly in the top corner."
