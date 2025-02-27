Gary Haveron praises Tiarnan O'Connor as January recruit continues taking to Premiership level 'like a duck to water'

Larne head coach Gary Haveron heaped praise on January recruit Tiarnan O’Connor after his impressive start to life with the Inver Reds continued by scoring in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Loughgall – saying the talented striker has taken to Premiership football “like a duck to water”.

The 22-year-old was one of the most in-demand players during the recent transfer window with the likes of Coleraine and Glentoran showing an interest in his services after netting 18 goals this term for Championship outfit H&W Welders.

O’Connor opted to join reigning Premiership champions Larne alongside Welders team-mate Josh Kee, who has returned to the Blanchflower Stadium on loan until the end of this season, and has since scored three times in eight top-flight appearances.

His strike doubled Larne’s advantage after Shaun Want had put the visitors ahead at Lakeview Park by scoring his first goal since joining the club in 2022.

Larne’s Tiarnan O’Connor continued his fine start to life in the Premiership by scoring against Loughgall. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

Kirk McLaughlin gave bottom side Loughgall a lifeline by pulling one back before half-time but further goals from Paul O’Neill and Andy Ryan ensured Larne ended their five-game winless league run.

During a tough period, O’Connor has continued to be the shining light and Haveron has been impressed with the way he has been able to adapt to life in Northern Ireland’s top-tier.

"Tiarnan has been brilliant since he came in,” he told the club’s media channel. “He has stepped up a level coming from the Welders but he has taken to it like a duck to water and looks very comfortable at the level.

"I thought he was a real threat, shows his energy and pace in wide areas, cutting in and getting shots off. I was delighted to see him get another goal. When you come in you want to prove yourself quickly and I think he has done that."

Haveron will hope that all three of his current available strikers getting on the scoresheet will be a sign of things to come as Larne chase an automatic European spot for next season.

Ryan, who scored 24 league goals last term, brought his campaign tally to eight while O’Neill continued his return to full fitness by netting a first league goal since November.

Only the bottom three – Loughgall, Carrick Rangers and Glenavon – have registered fewer league goals than Larne so far this season, but none have conceded fewer, which gives Haveron plenty of cause for optimism.

"We talked about it beforehand that we've still conceded the least amount of goals in the league all season,” he added. “That shows us that defensively and with our shape that it's still as good as we were previously.

"The goals for has been the problem to a certain degree. That's not a criticism of our strikers solely - that's the team creating chances, getting into the right areas and making sure that the boys get the best opportunities to bury them.