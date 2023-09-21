Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hamilton left the role after almost 12 years in charge at Mourneview Park last week and U20s boss McAlister was put in temporary control alongside Chris Chambers and club captain Mark Haughey.

He made a winning start to life in the dugout as Glenavon defeated Carrick Rangers 2-1 thanks to goals from Aaron Prendergast and Jack Malone.

An update on the Glenavon website says they hope to have Hamilton’s successor in place for their next home league game against reigning champions Larne on Saturday, September 30.

Gary McAlister celebrates after Glenavon defeated Carrick Rangers. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"The closing date for expressions of interest in the club manager vacancy was yesterday (Wednesday),” the club posted. “The process of researching and interviewing is underway.

"It is hoped the new manager and his backroom team will be appointed next week and be in charge of our home Premiership game against Larne on Saturday 30th (5.30pm).