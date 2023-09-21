News you can trust since 1737
Gary McAlister to take charge of Glenavon's meeting against Crusaders with interview process underway for Gary Hamilton replacement

Gary McAlister will remain in charge for Glenavon’s Sports Direct Premiership trip to Crusaders on Saturday as the Lurgan Blues continue the interview process to find Gary Hamilton’s permanent replacement.
By Johnny Morton
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Hamilton left the role after almost 12 years in charge at Mourneview Park last week and U20s boss McAlister was put in temporary control alongside Chris Chambers and club captain Mark Haughey.

He made a winning start to life in the dugout as Glenavon defeated Carrick Rangers 2-1 thanks to goals from Aaron Prendergast and Jack Malone.

An update on the Glenavon website says they hope to have Hamilton’s successor in place for their next home league game against reigning champions Larne on Saturday, September 30.

Gary McAlister celebrates after Glenavon defeated Carrick Rangers. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker PressGary McAlister celebrates after Glenavon defeated Carrick Rangers. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press
"The closing date for expressions of interest in the club manager vacancy was yesterday (Wednesday),” the club posted. “The process of researching and interviewing is underway.

"It is hoped the new manager and his backroom team will be appointed next week and be in charge of our home Premiership game against Larne on Saturday 30th (5.30pm).

“Meantime, Gary McAlister and Chris Chambers, assisted by Club captain Mark Haughey, are overseeing training this week and will manage the team at Seaview on Saturday.”

