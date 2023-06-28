After five years with Crusaders during which he won three Irish Cup crowns and played in front of a packed out Molineux against Wolves in Europa League qualifying, the 33-year-old has made the switch to Portadown as they look to bounce back and immediately secure Premiership promotion.

He joins the likes of Ryan Mayse, Dougie Wilson, Ross Redman and Dale Montgomery as new recruits at the County Armagh club with many believing their new-look team could compete in the bottom-half of the top-flight.

A consideration Thompson had to make ahead of the move was whether or not he wanted to drop into the Championship having spent the majority of his career with Premiership clubs like Lisburn Distillery, Ballymena United and the Crues.

Gary Thompson with Portadown manager Niall Currie. PIC: Portadown FC

In fact, the last time he played in the second-tier was as a teenager in January 2008 during a six-month loan from Linfield at Larne but he’s ready to help deliver for a “massive club”.

"There was (some doubt about dropping down to the Championship) to be honest,” he admits. “I had to weigh it up because I was speaking to a couple of Premiership clubs and I felt like I could still play at that level, but when I looked at everything I just felt Portadown was the right move for me at this stage and decided I would go for it.

"The fact that Portadown is a big football town appealed to me. I came from Crusaders where it means a lot to them and you get that same feeling at Portadown. I know from playing in the league that the club means a lot to the town.

"I wanted to go somewhere where it felt like it meant something with that expectation and pressure. They are a massive club.

"You want to play in front of good crowds and trying to win every week. I'm looking forward to that element of it but I'm under no illusions that it will be difficult."

Portadown are certainly getting a hugely experienced midfielder in Thompson, who played 88 times at Crusaders.

His final appearance for the club came as a late substitute in last season’s 4-0 Irish Cup final win over Ballymena United and while it was tough to leave, he knew it was the right time.

"I loved it,” he said. “It's a really special place to play.

"There was a real family feel about the club, I had a good relationship with the people in it and it was sad to leave.

"It's just one of those things where the time was right for me at this stage of my career and the club was ready to move on.

"I really loved Crusaders and I will definitely be keeping an eye on them with a lot of friends there.

"It was a successful period. I suffered a few injuries when I was there so did miss a few big games.

"The last game I only got on for a few minutes in the final but it was nice to be part of it and win it again.

"It's tougher to win now with more full-time teams so it was really special to top it off with an Irish Cup before I left."

He has made six European appearances in total too, the first two of which came for Distillery in 2009 before another four 10 years later, making substitute appearances both home and away against B36 Tórshavn and Wolves.

With more professionalism being introduced into local football and the increase of full-time teams, Thompson is confident that Premiership clubs are starting to bridge the gap on their European rivals.

"It was incredible,” he reflects on his European memories. “Coming out in front of a packed out Wolves stadium was a highlight.

"Winning things was amazing but that was an experience you just never expect to get. We had a good result against Basel last year.

"You feel lucky when you get those experiences because there are a lot of people in the likes of England who are maybe 10 times the players we are but don't get to play in Europe with the way it's structured. I'm very fortunate.

"With full-time football you're getting a lot more time to prepare. The tactical aspect as well.

"We went in last year with a good shape and everybody knew what they were doing and you had the opportunity to watch bits of video, which back in the day there was far less of.