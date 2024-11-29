Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin has offered an insight into transfer speculation around a move for Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte – plus revealed one confirmed January signing who can give his squad “a kick up the backside”.

The Sky Blues stand on a lengthy list of clubs linked to signing Whyte following his return home from England and declaration of an intent to get back on the pitch.

Ervin recently addressed the rumours in front of media.

"Gavin’s obviously a fantastic player...I’ve played against him quite a number of times and probably come out the wrong side of the scoreline,” said Ervin last week. "But I’ve yet to speak to Gavin...I know there’s a lot been made about Ballymena being this, that or the other, listen there’s a lot of stories.

​Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte has been linked to Irish League clubs including Ballymena. (Photo by Brian Little/PressEye)

"Would Gavin be a player we’d look to bring in? Ultimately that comes down to what Gavin wants.

"He’s a quality player and I don’t think there’s too many in the league if offered the chance to speak to him they’d turn it down.

“But certainly as of Thursday afternoon I’ve yet to speak to Gavin, again, until that opportunity arises it’s not something that’s on my radar.

"I’m more interested in what I have in the building and what I have to work with towards Saturday afternoon because that’s the only thing I can affect.”

Ervin also highlighted excitement at the New Year availability of Patrick McEleney following his recent move from Derry City.

"The disappointment for us is unfortunately we can’t use him until January 1,” said Ervin. "But we’ve shown the level of players we’re trying to bring in to improve the football club and we want to make sure we create the competition levels right across the squad.

"Regardless of what position or the players there, we want to create competition and make sure none can take a place for granted.

"With making the signing of Patrick there’s a lot of confidence has grown within the group.

"There’s players now thinking ‘regardless of me playing week in, week out my place is under threat’.

"There’s players thinking ‘do I need to do more’ to make sure they’re in the squad selection.