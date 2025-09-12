Gerard Lawlor believes Irish League 'needs to be brave' after NI Football Fund decision - or risk going back a decade

Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) CEO Gerard Lawlor believes the NI Football Fund provides a major opportunity for Irish League clubs to grow and feels “we have to be brave” – or risk going backwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawlor was present at the Blanchflower Stadium as Communities Minister Gordon Lyons announced the 20 clubs progressing to the next stage with projects amassing a total of £82million now set to undergo due diligence checks.

It represents a major moment for clubs in the Irish League, who were first promised crucial money to improve infrastructure in 2011, with Lyons hopeful of securing further investment in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish League continues to compete for attention against a wide-range of sports and activities with Lawlor making clear his belief that tradition of 3pm kick-offs on a Saturday “is proving rather difficult now”.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons (centre) with Irish Football Association (IFA) president Conrad Kirkwood (right) and NI Football League (NIFL) Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor (left) during an announcement about the Performance Programme of the Northern Ireland Football Fund. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Lawlor has been visiting different clubs around the United Kingdom, attending National League outfit Altrincham’s last month, while he’s also travelling to Manchester for Friday’s T20 cricket fixture between England and South Africa at Old Trafford to get a closer look at the matchday experience they provide for supporters.

"What we need to develop more is that matchday experience…where you can go, you can sit in a comfortable seat, in a comfortable stand, you can bring families,” he said. “Football in Northern Ireland and football around the world is such a challenging experience now because there's so much for families to do.

"We have so much to learn from other sports. As an example, in the National League, I was able to have a meal before the game, have a glass of wine, watch the game...the football almost is secondary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project and the building of these projects allows our clubs to open up into a whole new market, to attract new sponsors. I think it’s a game-changer for us.

“We can’t be left behind in Northern Ireland...3pm on a Saturday afternoon is proving to be rather difficult for sport now. It's very hard to bring some of our clubs with us on that journey.

"It’s us looking outside the box, being brave. We will make mistakes along the way and this is a real opening for us because we can't build white elephants.

"We can't just build football grounds for the sake of it...these football grounds have to become key elements of their communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawlor has reaffirmed his message that it’s crucial certain changes are made in the Irish League with NIFL previously stating their desire to alter the playing calendar – they’re currently gathering fan feedback on a proposed May-February schedule.

"It was done by an external company and they did tell me last week they had very good response to it, but genuinely I don’t know the results,” he added. “There's a need for change...the rest of the world is changing.

"The football infrastructure is evolving and if we stay still in Northern Ireland, I think we could actually go back 10 years.