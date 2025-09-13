Gerard Lawlor feels some politicians 'should look in the mirror' after 'dreadful point-scoring' over NI Football Fund
Fourteen years after Irish League clubs were first promised crucial funds to improve infrastructure, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons revealed the 20 clubs that have progressed to the next stage of the Football Fund in an event at the Blanchflower Stadium on Thursday.
Projects worth a combined cost of £82million will now undergo due diligence checks with proposals ranging from around £700,000 in value to nearly £28million – £36.2million is currently ringfenced but Lyons remains confident he can draw further investment.
While the likes of Cliftonville and Glentoran were big winners after sealing Tier Three success, there was also controversy surrounding the clubs not included with Ards and Institute – two clubs without their own ground – missing out entirely.
There was particular rage in the North West after ‘Stute, Coleraine and Derry City were all omitted with Bannsiders boss Ruaidhri Higgins saying it was an “absolute disgrace”.
Lyons reaffirmed the Football Fund scoring matrix was based “on need, not on geography” and insisted no club has had the door shut on their proposals, stating “it’s not no, it’s simply not yet”.
Lawlor was present for the announcement in Belfast and has slammed the reaction from certain quarters, insisting if some had shown the same passion over the past 14 years that the Irish League could be in a different position now.
"I can’t help but reflect on the past few days and all the political commentary on the TNIFF,” Lawlor posted on social media. “The point-scoring is dreadful.
"Maybe, just maybe, if politicians had shown the same interest over the past 14 years that they seem to show today, we’d be in a very different place. I suggest some should look in the mirror.
“A small group within football has fought for 14 years, I assure you it was a lonely and frustrating place at times, while some parties and MLA’s offered only lip service and no real interest.
"If you want impact and delivery, it isn’t hard: I argue all to show political leadership and work together to achieve every outstanding project for every sport.”