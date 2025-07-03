NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor has held a “positive and constructive meeting' with Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn, where he outlined the “urgent need” for further investment through the Northern Ireland Football Fund (TNIFF)

Football clubs in Northern Ireland were initially promised £36.2million through the Sub-Regional Stadia Programme announced in 2011, but that money was ultimately never delivered.

Fourteen years later, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons launched TNIFF which contains three strands – Performance Programme, Grassroots Facilities Programme and the creation of a National Training Centre based at Galgorm.

Irish League clubs, alongside League of Ireland outfit Derry City, were invited to bid for their slice of the available money earlier this year, which still currently stands at the original £36.2million despite significant delays, with an outcome expected soon on the recipients.

Northern Ireland Football League CEO Gerard Lawlor. (Photo by Phil Magowan / Press Eye)

It was announced last month that the UK Government would be pledging £50million towards the redevelopment of Casement Park, but Lawlor insisted at the time “there’s no way we can sit back and allow our local football clubs to be forgotten”.

Lawlor has now met with Benn as he continues the push for extra funds and also reiterated the importance of delivering upon the Casement project.

"Pleased to have had a positive and constructive meeting this morning with the NI Secretary of State, @hilarybennmp,” posted Lawlor on social media. “We shared a light moment about hide & seek, but more importantly, we discussed the current and future needs of domestic football in Northern Ireland.

“We emphasised the vital role our clubs play at the heart of their communities, and the urgent need for increased investment and support through the Northern Ireland Football Fund, and the many benefits this would bring.

“We also reiterated the importance of delivering the final elements of the 2011 Executive commitments, including the redevelopment of Casement Park, and the continued need for ongoing support across all sports.”

Lyons acknowledged in January when launching TNIFF that £36.2million wouldn’t be enough – it’s estimated £200million is closer to the amount required.

"For us, football needs money and investment,” said Lawlor in an interview with the News Letter last month. “It's really important to remember there were four strands of the Sub-Regional Programme.

"I hear constantly the message that football’s needs have been met - the football needs have never been met.

"They were split 50/50 between domestic football and Windsor Park. Windsor Park has been delivered, but the other 50 per cent of that commitment has never been delivered.

"Like Casement, which we're happy and delighted with, there is a gap in our funding also and that needs to be closed.