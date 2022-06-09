Girls’ section introduced to SuperCupNI schedule

Play is set to take place across the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area.

Organisers had hoped to introduce the updated entry list in 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic led to a delay until this summer.

Previous tournaments have featured girls’ Challenge Games but now two sections will run before a final at Ballyclare’s Dixon Park on Friday, July 29 from 2 o’clock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women's Fibrus SuperCupNI draw 2022 took place at the Theatre at the Mill, Mossley Mill. Included are Amie McNeice (marketing director, Fibrus), Aimee Kerr (left, NI and Ballyclare Comrades) and Kacie Weir (NI and Antrim Rovers). Pic by Pacemaker.

Full details will be released soon but dates stand as follows: under 13s (July 25 and 26) and under 16s (July 25, 26 and 27).

“We are thrilled to introduce this exciting new addition to our established tournament and grateful for the support from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council,” said Victor Leonard, SuperCupNI organising committee chairman, at the launch. “I am really excited to announce Fibrus as our sponsoring partner - fast connectivity and speed play a huge role in everyday life as well as on the football pitch so Fibrus are a great fit and we welcome them into our team.

“While we have had girls’ Challenge Games in previous years, this year sees the first girls’ section, which will be for under 16 teams.

“We had planned for this tournament to happen in 2020 but as a result of the pandemic this wasn’t possible, however, we are delighted to be able to stage the girls’ competition this year.”

Amie McNeice, marketing director at Fibrus, said: “At Fibrus we are extremely proud to officially launch our sponsorship of the SuperCupNI Girls’ Tournament and we very much look forward to witnessing first hand the outstanding talent, sportsmanship and teamwork from Ireland North and South, Scotland, the US and Canada that will no doubt be on display throughout the week of the tournament in July.

“I wish all of the competing teams the very best of luck for the tournament on behalf of all at Fibrus.”

The new Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Councillor Stephen Ross, said: “We are delighted to partner the Fibrus SuperCupNI Girls’ Football Tournament which will welcome a high level of female football being played across the Borough throughout the competition.

“I am particularly delighted to see the inclusion of the U13 Girls’ category, this will be a great boost for our younger players and support the development of homegrown talent.