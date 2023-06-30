Glenavon and Northern Ireland youth goalkeeper signs multi-year deal with Premier League club Wolves

Gracey had spent periods on trial with the English club over the past year and now is set to make his move across the water after impressing.

He was involved with the international U16 side in their UEFA development tournament staged in Poland earlier this year against the hosts, South Africa and Luxembourg.

The talented youngster is the latest local star to earn a huge move with Dungannon Swifts forward Sam Anderson set for Luton Town, Linfield duo Blaine McClure and Callum Burnside switched to Rangers and Terry Devlin signed a three-year deal with Portsmouth after an impressive debut campaign with Glentoran.

Josh Gracey has signed for Wolves. PIC: Wolves

“Glenavon FC Academy are delighted to confirm that our 2007 goalkeeper Josh Gracey has signed a multi year pre-contract deal with Wolves,” the club said on Facebook. “Josh has been with Glenavon FC Academy for five years now - and with his own hard work, effort and dedication, he has developed into one of the top GKs at his age group.

"A special mention to our GK coach Johnny Pollock for his expert assistance along the way. Well done Josh. We are all genuinely delighted for you - and it is well deserved!”

The move was facilitated by Integral Sports Management and their head of football Mark Arber says he’s looking forward to following Gracey’s progress in the coming years.

“We at ISM are delighted for Josh as he signs his deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers,” he said. “Over the past six months he has come on leaps and bounds, progressing tremendously for both club and country whilst maintaining an excellent attitude and kind personality.