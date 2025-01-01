"During almost 70 years supporting Glenavon he rarely missed a game.

Glenavon announce book of condolence details for Adrian Teer as Irish League football mourns New Year's Eve loss

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 1st Jan 2025, 10:53 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 15:57 GMT
A Glenavon tribute to former chairman Adrian Teer has highlighted his “inspired leadership” and role as one of the “most influential administrators in the club’s 135-year history” – with details now in place for a book of condolence to honour his contribution.

A statement posted across the Irish League club’s social media platforms on New Year’s Eve confirmed “it is with great sadness that Glenavon must announce the passing of its former Chairman Adrian Teer”.

In the club tribute, Glenavon said “Adrian will be remembered as one of the longest serving and most influential administrators in the club’s 135-year history”.

A book of condolence will be in place at Glenavon’s Mourneview Park ground on Friday night from 6.30-9 o’clock.

Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer celebrating a Glenavon win in 2017. (Photo by PressEye Ltd)Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer celebrating a Glenavon win in 2017. (Photo by PressEye Ltd)
A post across Glenavon’s social media accounts stated: “A book of condolences will be available to sign in the board room on Friday evening 6:30pm-9pm. Everyone welcome and there will be refreshments.”

Glenavon’s online tribute also included: “Adrian will be remembered as one of the longest serving and most influential administrators in the club’s 135-year history.

"He was a Director for nearly 40 years, Managing Director for two years and Chairman for almost 27 years.

"During his time on the Board, Glenavon challenged strongly for the League Championship, won four Irish Cups and every other trophy.

"He oversaw the transformation of Mourneview Park into the magnificent stadium it is today.

"He also provided inspired leadership within the Irish Football Association, the old Irish Football League and the Northern Ireland Football League.

"During almost 70 years supporting Glenavon he rarely missed a game.

"He gave his all in the service of the club he loved and the sport he adored.

"Sincere condolences are extended to his family and friends.

"A full tribute will follow.

"Be Just and Fear Not.”

