Hamilton’s time as boss of the Lurgan Blues came to an end this week following a start to the Irish League season which has produced four points from seven fixtures.

The decision by Hamilton’s coaching team of Paul McAreavey, Mark Ferguson and Chris Atkinson to ultimately step down in a show of support left Glenavon without a senior management panel for training on Thursday and the Saturday fixture this weekend at home to Carrick Rangers.

Now a club statement has confirmed the decision to promote Gary McAlister and Chris Chambers from the under 20s, with assistance from first-team player Mark Haughey who is currently out with a long-term knee injury.

Mark Haughey (left) celebrating after scoring a goal for Glenavon. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The match preview on Glenavon’s official club website highlighted “a tumultuous week” and that “reserves’ manager Gary McAlister, coach Chris Chambers and Mark Haughey will take charge of the team. They will be assisted by Paul McCrum”.

McAlister was quoted on the website as follows: “It has been a difficult few days for everyone but I was pleased with the players’ attitude and level of application (after Thursday night’s training session).

“They are professionals and know that they have a job to do. The club needs a result against Carrick.

"From what I saw tonight, they are ready to give their best and hopefully perform well.”

McAlister joined the Glenavon coaching set-up in 2019 and has held roles including manager of both the under 16s and under 18s, Academy Director and Head of Youth Development.

“It has happened so quickly and there has been so much to do that I have not really had time to think too deeply about things,” said McAlister on the club website. “Obviously, it is far from an ideal situation, but it is what it is.

"Chris, Mark and I have been asked to do a job and we’ll do it to the best of our ability.”

He continued: “It will be different from a Glenavon Reserves’ fixture. There is no doubt about that.

"But the fundamentals don’t change. We want the lads to work hard, play well and, at the end of the afternoon, get a positive result.

“We have seen some footage of their (Carrick) games this season.

"They have pace up front and can score goals. They also defend resolutely.

"But we have confidence in our squad.

"Chris, Mark and I will be giving the lads a positive message.

"This is our home match. We want to make Mourneview a hard place for away clubs to come to.

"If we apply ourselves there is no reason why we can’t do well.”

Glenavon’s midweek statement over the position of Gary Hamilton read as follows: “Glenavon Football Club confirms that following discussions during this week Gary Hamilton has vacated the post of Manager with immediate effect.

“The Board of Directors sincerely thanks Gary for his twelve years as Manager. The Hamilton era included many memorable moments which will be part of our Club’s history including two Irish Cup triumphs, four 3rd place finishes in the Premiership and European qualification on four occasions.

“The Board wishes Gary every good fortune in the future.

“As a consequence of Gary Hamilton’s departure Assistant Manager Paul McAreavey and coaches Mark Ferguson and Chris Atkinson have resigned. The club thanks them for their services.”

A statement on Thursday via the club website established a deadline of September 20 for “expressions of interest in the position of manager/player manager”.

It read: “Glenavon Football Club invites expressions of interest in the position of Manager/Player Manager from persons holding or working towards the requisite IFA licensing qualifications.