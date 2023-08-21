After keeping Glentoran quiet for 99 minutes on the opening day in a defensively resolute performance before Jay Donnelly’s late winner, the Lurgan Blues have since shipped 10 goals in their next three league fixtures against Cliftonville, Linfield and Newry to leave them sitting bottom of the table.

Hamilton was again furious with the manner in which they conceded at Mourneview Park with Lorcan Forde, Adam Salley and Brian Healy all getting their name on the scoresheet.

"Really poor,” reflected Hamilton. “They haven’t had to work for any of their goals and they are three poor goals to concede.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"It’s very similar to Cliftonville defensively and a big problem we’ve had is that we’ve had to change our defence almost every game through injuries and Calum (Birney) had been out for the start of the season.

"Danny (Wallace) and Wardy (Sean Ward) were on holiday so missed a lot of pre-season, Quinny (Niall Quinn) broke down in the first game, so we haven’t been able to get a settled back four and it has been hard.

"First-half I thought we were comfortable defensively and didn’t think they created a lot but the one goal we concede is really poor.

"They won the flick, won the second ball and on the third one he has got in on goal and scored.

"We got them in at half-time, changed our shape a bit and thought maybe we could go an extra one in there.

"We did that and five minutes in we concede a terrible goal – absolutely terrible goal.

"It puts you on the back foot and creates problems. You’re then two goals behind at home and a nervousness spreads through the team and you can see it."

What will perhaps be of even greater concern for Hamilton is the lack of opportunities his side were able to create with the hosts limited to one shot on target in the first-half while Peter Campbell’s second-half header, which got them back into the match at 2-1, came from a set-piece.

Stephen Teggart’s superb finish at Windsor Park is the only goal they’ve mustered from open play so far and Hamilton was left frustrated with the lack of attacking quality.

"Whether that comes from going behind or the pressure – I don’t know,” he added. "We were in good areas today but didn’t create anything.

"We had a chance just before they scored the third where it fell to AP (Aaron Prendergast) and their defender headers over the bar.

"It didn’t go in and all of a sudden they go and score from the corner.

"It’s difficult because we’ve conceded three really poor goals and again it’s not a one off because we did it against Cliftonville as well.

"You can’t give teams goals and if they’re going to score you have to make them earn it or cut us open.