The 29-year-old penned a deal with the Lurgan Blues on Saturday following the expiration of his contract at Linfield – a club where he made over 360 appearances and won five Premiership titles.

He joins Bobby Deane and Stephen Taggart as new recruits at Mourneview Park ahead of the 2023/24 season and Hamilton believes he’s getting ‘one of Linfield’s most consistent players’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, it’s a big signing for the football club,” he told Glenavon Media. “He has been one of Linfield’s most consistent players.

Niall Quinn with Gary Hamilton. Credit: Glenavon FC

"Unfortunately last season he was injured and came back for the last seven or eight games of the season, but before that he would have been one of the first names on the team sheet.

“For us to be able to be able to attract a player of that calibre while other clubs were looking him is a massive thing.

“I can’t wait to get working with him. During my time back home he has probably been one of the best left-hand sided players that I’ve seen. He’s definitely in the top three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He can play in numerous positions including left back, left wing and centre midfield. He’s also played right back and right wing for Linfield so his versatility is massive for a club like ours.

“He has a great attitude. He is a school teacher, he’s level headed but he has a drive to be the best."

Hamilton will now set his sights on finding a replacement for striker Matthew Fitzpatrick, who moved to Linfield this summer.

The 28-year-old was named in the 2022/23 Premiership Team of the Season after scoring 19 league goals in 35 appearances but Hamilton admits he may have to be patient as he looks to find the right fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that we need a striker now,” he added. “We might have to be patient on that front, but if we can get a striker along with the three signings that we have made we’ll have a good squad again this coming season.