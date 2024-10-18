Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephen McDonnell was always confident the Glenavon squad he has compiled over the last 12 months had the quality to compete with any team in the Premiership and now wants his side to find an extra level of consistency which could help them climb the table.

Prior to Saturday’s narrow 1-0 defeat against high-flying Ballymena United, McDonnell’s men had put together an unbeaten run of nine across competitions, including five in the league with points collected in draws versus defending champions Larne, Dungannon Swifts and Glentoran.

There were also positive signs in victories over Crusaders and Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown as summer signings Barney McKeown, Keith Ward and Davy McDaid continue to impress in the early stages of their Mourneview Park careers.

Glenavon head into Saturday’s clash with Cliftonville sitting 10th, but they’re just two points adrift of the sixth-placed Ports and McDonnell feels his side have taken confidence from competing against some of the league’s best teams in recent weeks.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell celebrates with David McDaid after their derby win over Portadown. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"The players have taken a lot...I always fancied our group to be very competitive, but sometimes seeing is believing,” he said. “For the players to see and come through a lot of these tests with clean sheets or results means they now believe.

"We've some outstanding talent, whether it's players at the other end of their careers with massive pedigree like Keith Ward, Davy McDaid, Niall Quinn, Matthew Snoddy, they've all been there and done it.

"We've some of the most talented players in the league like Peter Campbell, Jack Malone and we've signed some top young defenders. Barney McKeown is playing at the top of his game and is up there with the top defenders in the league this season.

"Right through our team we're stacked with absolute quality. They've had a little taste for it now and it's now about consistency."

Cliftonville, who impressed in finishing third last term alongside collecting a historic Irish Cup crown, have struggled for consistency of their own in the opening weeks of this season and have won just one of their last seven league encounters.

Having lost Ben Wilson, Ronan Hale and Sam Ashford over the summer, Jim Magilton’s side haven’t been at their free-flowing best in front of goal and McDonnell admits his side will be “going for the jugular”.

"Cliftonville mightn't be as free-flowing or scoring as many goals as last season, but they still possess so much quality and depth,” he added. “There's probably a lot of players there still finding their feet in the Irish League and I'm hoping it's an opportunity we can capitalise on.

"Bar Keith Ward, every one of our signings have experience of the Irish League and sometimes that can stand for you. Cliftonville are well capable of just clicking and putting you to the sword, so that's the part we have to expect and anticipate.