"We know what we're getting with Deanesy. He's quality and we feel he will take us to another level."

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell is delighted to see key relationships continuing to form within his Lurgan Blues side after they moved sixth with a 2-0 victory over Carrick Rangers.

The Mourneview Park outfit have enjoyed a resurgent rise up the Premiership table this season under McDonnell with an October win at Carrick helping take them off the foot of the table, and repeating the feat less than three months later thanks to goals from Matthew Snoddy and Peter Campbell sees Glenavon move into the top-half.

McDonnell has has won seven and drawn one of his 16 league games in charge alongside guiding the club to a BetMcLean Cup semi-final berth, where they’ll tackle Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown on Tuesday evening.

The January transfer window has allowed the 31-year-old to continue putting his stamp on the squad with seven new players joining in January and five played a role in Saturday’s triumph, including goalkeeper Gareth Deane, who kept a clean sheet on debut.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell celebrates with the fans after their 2-0 Premiership victory over Carrick Rangers. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"The pitch is heavy and when the ball travels into (James) Doona, Campbell and (Darren) Clarke in the first-half, on a heavy, bobbly pitch, it allows the opposition to get closer in the duels,” McDonnell reflected on the club’s media channel. “We felt we never got that half a yard where on a better surface like Mourneview you'd be able to isolate those one-on-one opportunities.

"We're really pleased with how we got there. It was really controlled, playing through the thirds, the link-up was really good and the combinations with some players down the side, particularly DT (David Toure) and Clarkey on the right and Quinny (Niall Quinn) and Doona are building quite the relationship.

"They hit the post on the counter in the second-half and that happens...that's football. There are times where the game gets stretched but I don't think anybody can say we didn't deserve to win today's game."

McDonnell also feels the arrival of Deane in a swap deal that resulted in Rory Brown departing for Coleraine will help bring his side to “another level”.

"It's a great start for him,” he added. “Coming here is a tough place for all clubs, coaches and players, and I think we've came through the test quite comfortably.