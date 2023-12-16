Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell admitted he had “no complaints” about the straight red card shown to midfielder Robbie Garrett and praised his side for their response after going down to 10-men during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to league leaders Linfield.

The first major moment of the afternoon at Mourneview Park came in the 18th minute when Garrett caught ex-teammate Jamie Mulgrew with a high challenge following his own heavy touch and he was ultimately sent off for the second time this season.

That gave the Lurgan Blues an uphill task to achieve a positive result and goals from Rhys Annett and Joel Cooper secured victory for the visitors, who moved one point ahead of defending champions Larne with a game still in hand.

The hosts withstood Linfield pressure for large periods while having a few bright moments on the break and McDonnell was delighted with how his side reacted to early adversity.

Glenavon's Robbie Garrett was sent off following this challenge on Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"I have no complaints, no – Ribsy has done something he shouldn't have and that's the way it goes, that's football,” he said. “It's all about moments and that moment has turned the game on its head unfortunately.

"Ribsy has been a star player for us since we came in, it's just disappointing that he does have that in his game at times and you can't take it out of his game, but unfortunately it has cost us today because I felt we were more than a match for the 18 minutes that it was and the longer that it was 11 v 11 we definitely gave Linfield a good game

"I was more than happy (with the reaction). I thought the lads were brilliant, the substitutions that came on gave us energy and I can't fault them.

"We competed really well. At 1-0, we held them out and they didn't create anything really clear cut. We stayed in the game, broke a couple of times, gained a bit of territory and went a bit more direct than normal because of the way the game was.