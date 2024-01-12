Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell makes seventh signing of January window with arrival of striker from Norwegian side

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell has made his seventh signing of the January transfer window by acquiring striker Lido Lotefa.

The 23-year-old arrives at Mourneview Park having spent the past two years in Norway with Florø SK, who play in the Third Division, following spells with League of Ireland outfits Bohemians, Dundalk and Longford Town.

Lotefa made four Premier Division appearances for Dundalk between 2019 and 2020 whilst also starting in two rounds as the Oriel Park outfit lifted the 2019 League of Ireland Cup.

The Republic of Ireland youth international joins James Doona, Darren Clarke, David Toure, Mark Byrne, Gavin Hodgins and Gareth Deane as new arrivals in Lurgan during this window as McDonnell looks to fight for a top-six Premiership spot against the likes of Coleraine, Loughgall and Carrick Rangers.

Striker Lido Lotefa is Glenavon's seventh signing of the January window. PIC: Glenavon FC

Elsewhere, Dungannon Swifts have confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Alex Henderson from Glentoran after Conor Mitchell’s departure to Newry City.

The 19-year-old started out at Coleraine before making a move to Scottish outfit Airdrieonians in August 2022, but returned to Northern Ireland six months later with a switch to The Oval.