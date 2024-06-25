Glenavon bring in ‘proven’ title winner with Derry City, Waterford and Larne to boost 'area which we came up short last season'
McDaid arrives at Mourneview Park “for an undisclosed fee” – as reported by the official Glenavon website – following time with Coleraine.
The 33-year-old can count league winner’s medals on his CV with Larne, Waterford and Derry City plus appearances at Irish League clubs Cliftonville and Ballymena United across a career as a clinical finisher.
“I am delighted to announce the signing of David McDaid to Glenavon Football Club,” said McDonnell on the official Glenavon website. “David comes to the football club with a proven track record of consistently scoring goals throughout his career with some of the biggest clubs both in the League of Ireland and the Irish League.
“We feel his addition alongside the signing of Michael O’Connor further strengthens an area which we came up short last season and both players will not only improve our team but also help improve the overall squad.”
The arrival of O’Connor – another forward with experience at clubs both sides of the border – was recently announced following Glenavon completing deals for James Carroll and Barney McKeown from, respectively, Loughgall and Newry City.
