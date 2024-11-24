Glenavon chairman Glenn Emerson intends to fully back new manager Paddy McLaughlin in the January transfer window as the Lurgan Blues look to pull clear of any potential Premiership relegation trouble.

After Saturday’s 1-0 Mid-Ulster derby defeat to Portadown at Shamrock Park, which was McLaughlin’s first league match in charge after replacing Stephen McDonnell last weekend, Glenavon are sitting in 11th, four points above bottom side Loughgall and level with Carrick Rangers, who are one spot ahead on goal difference.

It continues a run of just one win in their last 11 Premiership games, failing to score in eight of those outings, including four on the trot, with their goal tally of 11 the league’s lowest – Larne come next on 15 but they’ve played five fixtures fewer.

McLaughlin has developed a reputation for being one of the country’s best young managers after achieving success at both Institute and Cliftonville before becoming Derry City’s assistant, and Emerson maintains that preserving their top-flight status remains “the bottom line”.

"We'd meetings with supporters clubs and different things - we want to back him,” he told the club’s media channel when asked if funds will be made available in January. “There's a squad there which he has inherited and he'll want to put his own stamp on things.

"I'm sure there will be incomings and outgoings but we intend to back him in the January transfer window. We want to give him everything he needs to give us the best chance of getting up this league and progressing.

"Ultimately we need to stay in this league and that's the bottom line. Results haven't gone our way over recent months and we're not where we want to be.

"Stephen has probably been quite unfortunate, but we are where we are and we had to make a call. It was something I found very difficult and challenging personally and something I didn't think I'd have to do so quickly."

McLaughlin has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at Mourneview Park and Emerson has a long-term vision of progression for Glenavon.

"While we want to stay in the league obviously and get up the table, long-term this isn't where we want to be as a club,” he added. “We want to help him with signings and to push this club forward.

"I'm not happy with where this club is...I think back to the glory days as a young boy growing up supporting Glenavon and watching cup wins and we'd some really good league campaigns, in Europe, and that's where we want to get back to.

"Why can't we do that? We need stability first of all and we'll build from there."

Businessman Emerson has had a busy start to his tenure as Glenavon chairman after succeeding Adrian Teer, who served in the role for 27 years and spent 40 years on the club’s Board of Directors, during the summer.

"It has definitely been a whirlwind,” he reflected. “A couple of guys on the board have remarked to me that I've probably had to do things and deal with things so early that you don't think you would.

"It has been a steep learning curve and everything from the word go has been crazy, but I've enjoyed it so far. It's definitely a challenge.