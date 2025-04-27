Glenavon confirm former Linfield star placed on transfer list while 'class act' signs contract extension
The 20-year-old joined from Championship outfit Institute in January and has impressed in the early stages of his time at Mourneview Park, racking up 13 top-flight appearances, including playing 90 minutes as McLaughlin’s men finished on a high by beating Carrick Rangers 4-0.
McLaughlin has continued to place an emphasis on youth with teenagers Chris Atherton, Paul McGovern and Harry Lynch all playing important roles throughout the season while Len O’Sullivan and David Toure have both been offered new deals to remain in Lurgan.
Academy stars Matthew Allen (17) and Calum Hamilton (18) – the son of former manager Gary Hamilton – were also handed debuts at Taylors Avenue on Saturday.
Carlin will now form part of Glenavon’s midfield over the coming seasons and McLaughlin feels there’s even more to come.
“Not only has he not looked out of place in this team, he’s not looked out of place in this division,” McLaughlin told the club’s website. “He is a class act and he will get better.”
In an interview after February’s 1-1 Premiership draw with Larne, McLaughlin heaped praise on Carlin, saying: "Technically he's a gifted footballer, good on the ball, has a good understanding of the game, not just in possession but out of it too - he reads things really well and protects that backline with his positioning.
"He has given us a glimpse of what he is about and he's going to be a class act over the next few months of this season and years at this club.
"He's a player that I've always admired seeing him play at Institute and he's a top, top talent.”
While Carlin has extended his Glenavon stay, one player set for a departure this summer is goalkeeper Gareth Deane, who has been “made available for transfer with immediate effect”.
Deane joined the Lurgan Blues from Coleraine in January 2024 in a deal which seen Rory Brown move in the opposite direction.
The 30-year-old, who also previously spent time on the books of Linfield, made 26 Premiership appearances for Glenavon but hadn’t featured since November with Mark Byrne and Tadhg Ryan sharing number one responsibilities.
A Glenavon statement read: “Glenavon Football Club can confirm that Gareth Deane has been made available for transfer with immediate effect.
“Any enquiries should be made to Glenavon through the appropriate channels.”
