Glenavon confirm loan signing is returning to parent club while teenager heads for temporary Championship spell

Glenavon have confirmed that winger Jamie McDonagh is returning to Cliftonville following the expiration of his short-term loan deal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old made the summer move to Mourneview Park from Solitude and his time in Lurgan was disrupted by injuries suffered in October, meaning he was only able to make six Premiership appearances.

McDonagh made his return as a substitute in December’s BetMcLean Cup quarter-final victory over Coleraine and started on Boxing Day as the Lurgan Blues defeated Newry City 4-0 at the Showgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, Cohen Henderson has joined Championship outfit Annagh United on a loan deal until the end of the season while Jamie Doran has returned after spending the first-half of this campaign at the BMG Arena.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roughan

Henderson, who is 17, has made 18 league appearances for Glenavon this season, mainly from the bench, and also scored in the aforementioned cup success in Coleraine.

Doran, 19, impressed while playing 16 times in the Premiership for Glenavon last season and made 16 Championship outings for Annagh United with the last coming on December 22 against Dundela.