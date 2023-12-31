Glenavon confirm loan signing is returning to parent club while teenager heads for temporary Championship spell
The 27-year-old made the summer move to Mourneview Park from Solitude and his time in Lurgan was disrupted by injuries suffered in October, meaning he was only able to make six Premiership appearances.
McDonagh made his return as a substitute in December’s BetMcLean Cup quarter-final victory over Coleraine and started on Boxing Day as the Lurgan Blues defeated Newry City 4-0 at the Showgrounds.
Elsewhere, Cohen Henderson has joined Championship outfit Annagh United on a loan deal until the end of the season while Jamie Doran has returned after spending the first-half of this campaign at the BMG Arena.
Henderson, who is 17, has made 18 league appearances for Glenavon this season, mainly from the bench, and also scored in the aforementioned cup success in Coleraine.
Doran, 19, impressed while playing 16 times in the Premiership for Glenavon last season and made 16 Championship outings for Annagh United with the last coming on December 22 against Dundela.
Manager Stephen McDonnell has already confirmed five new arrivals who will be available for selection when the January transfer window opens on Monday.