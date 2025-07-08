Glenavon confirm new chairman as Glenn Emerson opts not to stand for re-election after one year in role
Emerson succeeded long-serving Lurgan Blues legend Adrian Teer as chairman last summer, but his tenure will end after 12 months with Best taking on the position.
Lurgan-born Best served the club for 31 consecutive years as doctor before retiring at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and will be joined on the board by Duncan Campbell, Eddie Drury, John Elliott, Frazer Follis, Raymond Matthews, Warren McCleary and Brian Odgers.
Follis will serve as vice-chairman and McCleary in the role as treasurer.
Best is a boyhood Glenavon supporter and when announcing his retirement in 2024 told the club’s website: “I want to spend more time with my family, with more visits to see grandchildren in Scotland and England.
"I still plan to attend as many games as possible. Joel goes regularly and Luke goes when he can. It will be nice, in the future, to sit with them in the grandstand at Mourneview Park.
“I have got a lot more out of it than I have put into it. It has been a privilege to have been part of the lives of so many managers, coaches and players. I have made friendships which have endured and will continue. It has been the honour of a lifetime.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.