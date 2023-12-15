Glenavon confirm striker has been released from contract and is returning to former club

Glenavon have confirmed that striker Andy Mooney has been released from his contract and is returning to former club Crumlin United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 26-year-old made a summer move from the NAFL Premier Division outfit, who are managed by former Irish League star Ciaran Caldwell, to Mourneview Park after scoring 19 goals in 22 league appearances last season.

He had previous top-flight experience having played for Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers before switching to Championship side Ballyclare Comrades in July 2021 and then moved to boyhood club Crumlin the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His goals helped Caldwell’s men end a 23-year wait for silverware as Mooney netted in their dramatic 5-4 Clarence Cup final victory over Drumaness Mills in May – his last game before securing a top-flight return.

Andy Mooney has rejoined Crumlin United from Glenavon. PIC: Crumlin United FC

Mooney made four Premiership appearances, including starts against Cliftonville and reigning champions Larne, and also helped them seal Mid-Ulster Cup progression with a first round victory over Banbridge Town.

He scored for Glenavon’s reserves in an August triumph at home to Linfield Swifts and could now be in line to play for Crumlin when they travel to Drumaness on Saturday.

“Crumlin United are delighted to sign Andy Mooney from Glenavon,” the club announced. “Andy left the club for the Irish Premiership side after an outstanding season, scoring 30+ goals. He returns and is available for Saturday’s NAFL game against Drumaness. Welcome back Andy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lurgan Blues wished Mooney well for the future, posting on social media: “Glenavon FC can confirm that Andy Mooney has been released from his contract and is returning to Crumlin United. We wish him all the best in his future.”