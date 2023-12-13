Stephen McDonnell has confirmed three new arrivals are set to join Glenavon as the Lurgan Blues look to maintain their fine Premiership form.

With Rory Brown transfer listed “at his own request” on Tuesday evening, McDonnell has moved to strengthen his goalkeeping ranks with Mark Byrne signing from Dundalk.

Byrne has spent the last two seasons at Oriel Park having also previously enjoyed spells in the Irish League with Warrenpoint Town and Newry City.

“I brought Mark to Warrenpoint when he was an 18-year-old,” said McDonnell. “I felt that he had huge potential.

Glenavon have confirmed three new signings, including 19-year-old striker Gavin Hodgins. PIC: Glenavon FC

"Since then, he has become taller and stronger. He probably hasn’t started as many first team matches as he would have hoped to, but he has senior experience. I see him providing strong competition for Rory Brown.”

Darren Clarke Kelly, a 26-year-old winger who helped Galway United win the League of Ireland First Division title last season, has also signed a deal with Glenavon.

He has had spells with Longford Town, Crumlin United, Colinstown, Shamrock Rovers and Cabinteely, and McDonnell feels Kelly has the potential to be “a top-class Premiership player”.

“Darren has huge ability,” he said. “He is a two-footed, old-style winger. He is the sort of player who gets people off their seats.

"Although he struggled somewhat with injuries last season, his record for goals and assists per appearances in a very strong Galway team was impressive. He has the potential to be a top-class Premiership player.”

Wednesday’s transfer dealings are rounded off by the loan signing of Gavin Hodgins, a 19-year-old striker that has spent the last five seasons with McDonnell’s former club Shelbourne.

He played eight times last season and had trials at Hull City while attracting further interest from Ipswich Town and Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar.

McDonnell feels Hodgins has the potential to make it across the water and predicts he will have “a massive future in the game”.

“I worked with Gavin when I was at Shelbourne,” he said. “He has a massive future in the game. I think he is good enough to play in England.

"He is a natural goalscorer. I have seen few centre forwards at his age who can strike the ball the way he does.

"He is quick and likes to play on the shoulder of central defenders. He is difficult to mark. He will add a new dimension to our attacking play.”