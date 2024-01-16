Glenavon groundsman provides positive Mourneview Park update with Mid-Ulster derby against Portadown 'good to go'

Glenavon groundsman David McClure has eased any potential doubts over the Mourneview Park pitch ahead of tonight’s BetMcLean Cup semi-final showdown against Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown, saying the Lurgan venue is “good to go”.

With snow falling and cold temperatures setting in across Northern Ireland, many fans had worried about the possibility of the match being impacted, but McClure is confident it will go ahead without issue.

"Was bit worried when I looked outside and seen the snow but Lurgan is clear,” he posted on social media. “Mourneview Park is fine. A bit wet but playable. We are good to go (unless some drastic change in weather) for Bet McLean League semi final Mid Ulster Derby! Come on Glenavon!”

It’s the first time the neighbours have met in cup competition since 2017 when Glenavon ran out 5-0 victors in their Irish Cup quarter-final clash with current Linfield star Joel Cooper netting a brace.

Glenavon and Portadown will meet in tonight's BetMcLean Cup semi-final at Mourneview Park. PIC: INPHO/PhilipMagowan/PressEye

Manager Stephen McDonnell is taking part in his first Mid-Ulster derby and has called for his players to not let emotions take over in front of a sold out crowd.

"We treat it like another game,” he told the club’s media channel. “Obviously it's a derby and it's a great one for the fans - there will be a bit of an edge in the changing room in terms of focus.

"For us, you can't let your overriding emotions take over. Ultimately we have to perform like we did (against Carrick Rangers), controlled and with all the principles we ask the players to conduct if they can. We need to stay true to ourselves.

"We prepare to win every game of football so it'll be no different. I won't need to say much, but it's not my style anyway to be a ranter and raver.

"We're very happy with how we conduct things on training nights and the lads are clear in how we want to play. If we can get to levels we did (against Carrick) at times we'll be pleased because it means we're getting a performance and we always feel results follow performances."