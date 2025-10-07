Glenavon hit with major injury blow as key player set to miss 'extended period' after surgery

Glenavon have been hit with a major injury blow as goalkeeper Jacob Carney is set to undergo surgery on a broken hand later this week – leaving him sidelined for an “extended period”.

The former Manchester United youngster joined the Lurgan Blues this summer, and while it’s been a tough start to the campaign for Glenavon, who have lost all 10 of their Premiership matches to date, Carney has been a standout performer.

According to Sofascore, Carney has made a Premiership-high 46 saves across nine appearances this term – 18 more than second-placed Sean O’Neill of Ballymena United.

When it comes to their average match rating metric (players to have featured in seven or more matches), only Coleraine talisman Joel Cooper (7.91) and Will Patching (7.52) score higher in Northern Ireland’s top-flight than Carney (7.39).

Glenavon’s Jacob Carney is set to undergo hand surgery later this week. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

Carney came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford and first came on the radar of Irish League supporters when he impressed during a loan spell at Portadown.

The 24-year-old has also spent time on the books of Sunderland, Spanish outfit Castellón and Newport County.

His extended injury absence is devastating for Glenavon, who continue their search for Paddy McLaughlin’s successor following his managerial exit – the deadline for applications was Monday.

"Jacob Carney is scheduled to have surgery on a broken hand later this week,” the club said. “He will be absent for an extended period.

"Ben Wilson remains on the long-term injury list. Saturday’s goalscorer, Luke McGerrigan, has a groin injury. He may be out of action for several weeks.”

Glenavon have been without talisman Peter Campbell for most of this season – his sole appearance came as a substitute during a 2-1 defeat to Coleraine – and it’s expected he’ll remain out of action for another four to six weeks.

“Peter is flying,” said David McDaid, who is part of Glenavon’s interim management team. “If he keeps progressing, we should have him back in 4-6 weeks. He won’t play until he has fully recovered.”

Glenavon are back in action on Tuesday evening when they take on Championship outfit Warrenpoint Town in the BetMcLean Cup.

Elsewhere, Linfield have confirmed midfield maestro Chris Shields has underwent surgery on a serious knee injury.

The Blues posted: “The club can confirm that Chris Shields underwent a successful knee operation yesterday following the injury he sustained against Glenavon.