Glenavon hopeful key player will be fit for Bangor showdown - but another doubt due to shoulder injury

David McDaid is hopeful that captain Barney McKeown will be fit to feature in Saturday’s Premiership showdown against Bangor as Glenavon look to kickstart their campaign with a maiden league win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lurgan Blues, who picked up a crucial victory on Tuesday evening as they progressed past Warrenpoint Town in the BetMcLean Cup, sit 10 points adrift at the bottom having lost each of their opening 10 league fixtures.

With Glenavon’s search for Paddy McLaughlin’s successor continuing, it’s expected McDaid, alongside team-mate Niall Quinn, Tim Lennon and Ryan Prentice, will remain in charge for a weekend visit of the Seasiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKeown was deployed in midfield during last Saturday’s Mid-Ulster derby defeat to Portadown before being forced off after 66 minutes.

Glenavon's Barney McKeown could return from injury to feature in Saturday's showdown with Bangor. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The 24-year-old, who has been one of Glenavon’s standout performers since joining from Newry City, missed Tuesday’s cup triumph at Milltown but is in contention for weekend action.

Striker Michael O’Connor came off the bench in the closing stages of a 2-0 win against Warrenpoint as he nurses a knock, but should also be involved, while Jack Malone is a doubt due to a shoulder injury.

“We are hopeful that both will be available for selection,” McDaid told the club’s website. “Jack has been carrying a shoulder injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously he played the whole match on Tuesday. We will have to assess him on Saturday.

“Peter (Campbell) and Kris (Lowe) had good weeks on the training pitch and Luke (McGerrigan) is making progress too, but none will be ready in time for this weekend.”

Glenavon were hit with a major injury blow this week when it was confirmed goalkeeper Jacob Carney is undergoing surgery on a broken hand.

The former Manchester United youngster has made more saves than any other top-flight shot-stopper, and despite not yet registering a clean sheet, Carney had been one of Glenavon’s top performers this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His absence means Mark Byrne, who was transfer listed during the summer, has been drafted in and McDaid has full faith in his ability.

“Mark has been a bit overshadowed by Jacob, but we have watched him in training and seen how well he has done,” he added. “When we brought him back into the side for the Portadown match we knew the quality he had and, although he conceded three goals, he was very good.

"On Tuesday night he made at least one top class save and looked as safe as houses.”

Glenavon chairman Dr Stephen Best has called for supporters to get behind the team at Mourneview Park on Saturday and feels a midweek win has given cause for optimism as they look to turn their season around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lads were brilliant on Tuesday night down at Warrenpoint,” said Best. “I congratulate Davy McDaid, Niall Quinn, and coaches Tim and Ryan, for the improvement in performance.

"The team was exciting to watch. They showed resilience even when down to 10 men. The fans who made it to Warrenpoint went home entertained and with reason to feel more optimistic for the season ahead.