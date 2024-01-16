Glenavon issue stern fan warning over 'an element...intend to let off flares' at BetMcLean Cup semi-final with Portadown
The full statement is as follows: “Glenavon Football Club have been made aware that an element of those who have tickets for tonight’s game intend to let off flares.
"Not only is this against the law, and potentially dangerous, it also attracts a hefty financial penalty for the Club. This is money that could be much better spent in strengthening our squad.
"We would like to remind you that CCTV is in operation throughout the ground, and anyone identified letting off any pyrotechnics will be will dealt with by the PSNI, and will receive a ban from the ground and potentially other grounds within the league.
"We would encourage everyone to support their team in the loudest manner possible, but not to sour the match behaving in an illegal and detrimental manner.”