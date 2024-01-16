Glenavon officials have released a safety warning ahead of tonight’s Bet McLean Cup semi-final against Portadown following information “an element...intend to let off flares”.

A section of the Glenavon support during a Sports Direct Premiership game this season at Mourneview Park. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

The full statement is as follows: “Glenavon Football Club have been made aware that an element of those who have tickets for tonight’s game intend to let off flares.

"Not only is this against the law, and potentially dangerous, it also attracts a hefty financial penalty for the Club. This is money that could be much better spent in strengthening our squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We would like to remind you that CCTV is in operation throughout the ground, and anyone identified letting off any pyrotechnics will be will dealt with by the PSNI, and will receive a ban from the ground and potentially other grounds within the league.