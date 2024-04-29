Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The Lurgan Blues released the following statement on the official club website: “Glenavon Football Club can confirm that Daniel Wallace, Stephen Teggart and Darren Clarke have been made available for transfer with immediate effect.

“Any enquiries should be made to Glenavon through the appropriate channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We can also confirm the following players will be leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts: Sean Ward (retirement), Robert Garrett, Conor McCloskey, Conor Kerr, Lido Lotefa and Gavin Hodgins (end of loan).

“Glenavon FC would like to place on record its thanks to all of the players leaving for their efforts in a Glenavon jersey and wish them well.”

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell highlighted future ambitions following the loss last weekend to Carrick Rangers to close out the Sports Direct Premiership campaign.

"We've some top young players at the club who are getting exposed to a lot of football,” he said on the official Glenavon website. "The future is bright...it's very easy to point to the league table and suggest we've maybe stagnated, but we're looking at it very differently. There are exciting times ahead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad