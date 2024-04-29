Glenavon list three players for Irish League transfer and confirm six exits
The Lurgan Blues released the following statement on the official club website: “Glenavon Football Club can confirm that Daniel Wallace, Stephen Teggart and Darren Clarke have been made available for transfer with immediate effect.
“Any enquiries should be made to Glenavon through the appropriate channels.
“We can also confirm the following players will be leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts: Sean Ward (retirement), Robert Garrett, Conor McCloskey, Conor Kerr, Lido Lotefa and Gavin Hodgins (end of loan).
“Glenavon FC would like to place on record its thanks to all of the players leaving for their efforts in a Glenavon jersey and wish them well.”
Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell highlighted future ambitions following the loss last weekend to Carrick Rangers to close out the Sports Direct Premiership campaign.
"We've some top young players at the club who are getting exposed to a lot of football,” he said on the official Glenavon website. "The future is bright...it's very easy to point to the league table and suggest we've maybe stagnated, but we're looking at it very differently. There are exciting times ahead."
Saturday’s game included a substitute appearance for 16-year-old Troy Savage and McDonnell said: "Troy has been in and around the first team a lot and it's clear for everybody to see that he's a real talent.”