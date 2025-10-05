Glenavon manager decision to be taken 'sooner rather than later' with main goal 'to stay in this league'

Glenavon chairman Dr Stephen Best admits a decision on the club’s next manager will be taken “sooner rather than later” with the main priority preserving Premiership status.

The Lurgan Blues parted ways with Paddy McLaughlin last weekend and have set an application deadline for Monday after inviting expressions of interest for the vacancy.

After Saturday’s 3-1 Mid-Ulster derby defeat to rivals Portadown, Glenavon have now lost their opening 10 matches – according to Irish League statistician Marshall Gillespie, it’s the worst start to a top-flight campaign by any club since 1964/65.

They sit 10 points adrift of both Crusaders and Carrick Rangers at the bottom having also played more matches than the pair.

It has been a turbulent time at Mourneview Park with the Co Armagh club having had three different managers in two years – legendary boss Gary Hamilton was replaced by Stephen McDonnell before McLaughlin’s arrival in November.

With Glenavon sitting in a precarious position, Best knows how crucial it is to get their next appointment right.

"We'll be thorough in the next stage of the process, making sure we bring in the right person to take us forward," he told BBC Sport NI. "Our primary goal is to stay in this league, and for that, we need someone who knows the Irish League well and has the experience to steady things.

"There are some very capable people out there, and we'll make sure the appointment is the right one."

The likes of former Coleraine manager Oran Kearney, ex-Glenavon player Michael O’Connor, Dean Smith and Dean Shiels have been linked with the job.

It’s likely the interim management team led by David McDaid and Niall Quinn will remain in charge for Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup trip to Warrenpoint Town before Glenavon are back in league action next weekend against Bangor.

"At the moment, we're sitting down and carefully going through all of the candidates who have expressed interest," added Best. "A decision isn't too far away, but it's important not to rush it.

"We need to make sure we get the right fit for the club, both in terms of personality and football philosophy.

"I suspect it'll take a bit of time, but not too long. We need to get someone in soon because we can't afford to be without leadership for an extended period.