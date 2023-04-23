​Doyle is approaching the swansong of his Lurgan Blues career with knee injuries forcing him to miss the majority of this season, but he opened the scoring on Saturday to help Glenavon extend their unbeaten run to nine matches.

The 32-year-old started out with Ballyclare Comrades before spending a season with Carrick and arrived at Mourneview Park in 2016.

"Doyler was outstanding,” Hamilton told Glenavon’s club media. “He won every header, his decision-making was brilliant and it's such a pity that he has a bad knee and it's causing him to have to retire at the end of the year in terms of playing at this level.

Glenavon's Andrew Doyle in action

"It's a sin because you will never meet a more dedicated professional.

"He's one of the best I've had in my time at the club, he loves the club, will give you everything and if you ask him to play on one leg he will do it - he will never let you down.

"He's as honest as they come and I love him to bits. I always have done and that'll never change.

"He's someone I would love to keep at the club but he has stated he wants to go and play for his local team for a year.

"He hasn't been training with us and to go out and play like that after not playing for two or three months and cap it off with a goal, I was delighted. He will play again next week (against Portadown).

"I'm delighted that in one of his final few matches for the club he was able to grab that goal and it was a pleasing moment for myself too.

"He has been huge for me, huge in the changing room and massive on the training ground because he sets the tone. He trains as if he's playing and wants to win at all costs, which rubs off on other people.

"He's an infectious person to have around the place and he was excellent."

In another Danske Bank Premiership Group B match played on Saturday, Newry City secured their top-flight status for another season by drawing 2-2 with Ballymena United.