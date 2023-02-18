​Neither club head into the encounter with much momentum as the Lurgan Blues are winless in their last seven in all competitions while the hosts, who sit bottom of the table, last won a league match in December.

Hamilton’s men have won four of the last five league meetings between the pair but he believes everything goes out the window in a game of this magnitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a derby match no matter where they or we are in the league,” he told Glenavon’s club media.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton

"When I took over at Glenavon we were at the bottom and Portadown were up in the top three and we got results against them, so it doesn't matter where they are in the league when it comes to derby matches.

"Portadown went away to Ballymena and got a point. There are no easy games in this league and people need to realise that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's no such thing as a walk in the park and you get a result - it doesn't happen.

"Portadown are our rivals so it doesn't matter when they play us, they will be up for it and we should be against them and that's the way it should be.

"You see it in England, Scotland - it doesn't matter where you're sitting in the league at that time, it counts for nothing.

"It's about who turns up on the day, who wants it more and who handles the pressure better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Stewart could provide a point of difference for Glenavon after a bright start to life at the Mourneview Park club.

The creative attacker joined on loan from defending champions Linfield until the end of the season on Deadline Day and Hamilton has been mightily impressed.

"He has that bit of quality,” he added.

"He's not afraid to take the ball in tight areas and play and his decision making is excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can see why he has played at Linfield for so long and why he went across the water because he doesn't crumble under pressure and he takes control of the situation.