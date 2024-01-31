Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell 'delighted' to secure deal for ex-Crystal Palace trialist and League of Ireland star
The 20-year-old left-back started out at Bohemians and has gone on to make over 60 senior appearances for Wexford and Bray Wanderers, which earned him a chance to impress at Selhurst Park.
O’Sullivan still harbours hopes of making it across the water and McDonnell is confident he has the skillset to help the Lurgan Blues in their pursuit of a European play-off berth.
“I am delighted that we have been able to add Len to the squad,” he said. “I saw him play for Wexford two years ago and was impressed. He is now a little older and more experienced. I think he will add real quality to the team.
“He is strong, aggressive, quick and good in possession. He is not unlike David Toure in playing style. I think he has enormous potential.”
O’Sullivan becomes the eighth January arrival at Mourneview Park, following James Doona, Darren Clarke, David Toure, Mark Byrne, Gavin Hodgins, Gareth Deane and Lido Lotefa.
McDonnell’s side currently sit ninth in the Premiership standings but just three points behind sixth-placed Coleraine and two adrift of Loughgall, who occupy seventh.
They travel to Larne this weekend for an Irish Cup sixth round showdown at Inver Park.