Ward, who turned 40 in January, started out at Glentoran before moving onto Linfield, Crusaders and the Lurgan Blues, winning five top-flight titles and four Irish Cup crowns along the way.

According to Irish League statistician Marshall Gillespie, Ward made 709 starts, registered a mammoth 64,322 minutes and even chipped in with 29 goals and 40 assists from defence.

Ward was named captain for the season’s last match and presented with a commemorative shirt by McDonnell and outgoing chairman Adrian Teer before kick-off at Mourneview Park while also being substituted to rapturous applause in the dying moments, replaced by 16-year-old Troy Savage.

Sean Ward celebrates winning the Premiership title with Crusaders in 2018. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"I'd say Wardy has contemplated at times reversing his decision because he's still very, very capable physically and when you have it physically at that age sometimes it's easy to keep going, but he's made his decision,” McDonnell told the club’s media channel. “He's had a stellar career...779 appearances is no mean feat.

"He's highly decorated, a proper serial winner and the way it works you have a 16-year-old coming on for a 40-year-old experienced man.

"Troy has been in and around the first team a lot and it's clear for everybody to see that he's a real talent. We've some top young players at the club who are getting exposed to a lot of football.

"The future is bright...it's very easy to point to the league table and suggest we've maybe stagnated, but we're looking at it very differently. There are exciting times ahead."

Teer, who brought McDonnell to the club following Gary Hamilton’s departure in September, announced at the start of this season he’d be stepping down as chairman and retiring from the Board of Directors after 40 years service.

This season marked a 27th year in his current role and McDonnell thanked Teer for his support throughout their time together at Glenavon.

"The chairman is the man that took me into the football club and put his faith in me to come in and steady the ship and get the club into a stable position to rebuild a new Glenavon and team which is ultimately what we're trying to do,” he added. “We'll remain in contact and he has been a great support network.

"We've built up a really good relationship in a short space of time."

Former Portadown, Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts midfielder Ally Teggart also confirmed his retirement having spent the past three seasons with Loughgall.

According to Gillespie, the 37-year-old racked up 625 Irish League appearances across the four clubs and the Villagers posted on Facebook: “Tonight, we bid farewell to a legend. We were proud to have Ally Teggart as captain for our final match of the season before hanging up his boots, leading us to a massive victory away from home (against Newry City).