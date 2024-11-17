Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenavon have confirmed the appointment of Paddy McLaughlin as manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Having announced Stephen McDonnell’s exit on Saturday night, the Lurgan Blues moved quickly to bring McLaughlin back to the Irish League.

“We felt it was important to move quickly once we made the decision to part company with Stephen and so we made contact immediately with Paddy who, having had a discussion with us this afternoon, was more than happy to become the new Glenavon manager.” said Glenavon chairman Glenn Emerson.

McLaughlin was most recently assistant manager at Derry City but has Irish League experience as both player and boss with Institute, plus helped Cliftonville to trophy success.

New Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin, pictured as Cliftonville boss in 2022. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

Glenavon have confirmed McLaughlin’s first game will be against Dungannon Swifts for Tuesday’s Mid-Ulster Senior Cup semi-final at Stangmore.

His first Glenavon game in the Sports Direct Premiership is a Mid-Ulster derby date on Saturday away to Portadown.

“We could have made a short-term appointment or asked some of coaches to fill in for the interim but the board felt it was important to make an appointment with both short and long-term stability in mind,” said Emerson. “We feel that appointing Paddy, who was the standout candidate, and giving him a contract for the length we have achieves both objectives.

“We’re excited to see what Paddy will bring to the role and hope that the fans can see the board’s ambition to see this club much higher up the league than we currently are.”

McDonnell’s final game as Glenavon boss was a 2-0 loss on Saturday in Dungannon, with the club level on 15 points with Carrick Rangers and just four ahead of basement-based Loughgall.

Hours after the Dungannon defeat at Stangmore Park, Glenavon posted the following statement around 10pm on Saturday night across the official social media platforms: