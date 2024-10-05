Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Stephen McDonnell will lead his Glenavon squad into a Mid-Ulster derby date with Portadown calling for “physicality” as the starting point.

​It may appear a break from tradition for a manager who has his reputation built around possession as king and a playing style when, at peak, attracts admiration for the purity of football.

However, McDonnell accepts derby days deliver a different challenge and is relishing the “huge match” at Mourneview Park as the Ports make the short distance holding a two-point over Glenavon with a game in hand.

“There is, obviously, a keen rivalry between the clubs,” said McDonnell on the official Glenavon club website. “I have already talked to our players about the significance of the game.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"And I will do so again on Saturday.

"It is a huge match.”

The most recent clash between the clubs arrived with cup progress the prize.

A division divided the old rivals last season as second-tier Portadown defeated Glenavon in the BetMcLean Cup semi-final.

However, given the transfer activity across both camps since that January encounter, McDonnell feels it offers little relevance to this later chapter in the Mid-Ulster derby story.

“Their team, with the exception of perhaps one player, has completely changed and we have also added new names,” said McDonnell, who will asses the fitness of James Doona and Mark Haughey ahead of this afternoon as Glenavon enjoy improvements overall in the lengthy injury list. “Portadown have made a positive start to the season.

"They are a good side, full of energetic and physically strong players.

“It is up to us to match their effort and physicality, if we do that, hopefully, our quality will come through.”

The BetMcLean Cup offered midweek outings – with Glenavon edging out Newington by 3-2 but the Ports falling to a loss against Ards.

“Although we scored three goals, we missed far too many chances,” said McDonnell. “The score should have been 10 or 12 nil by the midway point of the second half.

"Then we lost concentration and allowed them back into it...after keeping clean sheets against Crusaders, Larne and Glentoran we ought to have done a lot better.