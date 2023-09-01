​McCloskey stepped off the sidelines to score two goals for the Lurgan Blues last week and rescue a share of the spoils from the short trip to Loughgall.

Although full of praise for the skillset on show from McCloskey, Hamilton issued a word of warning in the aftermath and called for caution over the demands on his playmaker still working back to peak condition.

"Conor is still not anywhere near full fitness, he didn’t train on Wednesday night, that’s why he didn’t start,” said Hamiton on the club’s social media platforms. "He’s just coming back...we thought we’d keep him for the bench if we need someone to come on and change it then we’ve got that quality.

Glenavon's Conor McCloskey scored two goals against Loughgall as he works back towards full fitness. (Photo by Pacemaker)

"To be fair, he showed it, he was excellent when he came on in the second half.

"That’s what he gives us...he gives us quality.

"When Conor’s on his game like that we know we’ve got a very good player.

"But he still needs fitness, he still needs matches to get to up to where he can be.

"He needs to be at the top of his game and sharp to get the best out of him.

"Hopefully over the next few weeks we can get him there, start building his minutes and get him to where we know we can get him.”

Now, having secured a first point of the campaign, Glenavon host a Ballymena United side this weekend aiming to stop a run of consecutive league defeats under manager Jim Ervin.

“Ballymena have had a very tough run of games and, with that behind them, will be looking to pick up their first points,” said Hamilton on the Glenavon club website. “Jim will have them well prepared and in the right frame of mind...I have no doubts about that.

"So, we will have to, again, lift our game and perform at our very best.”