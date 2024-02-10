Glenavon salvage late point with injury time goal as Linfield's Premiership title hopes dealt a blow at Mourneview Park

Glenavon's James Doona celebrates his goal during today's game at Mourneview Park, Lurgan. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Team news:

GLENAVON: Deane, Kerr, Toure, Malone, Campbell, Quinn, Clarke, Garrett, O’Sullivan, Doona, Lotefa.

Subs: Byrne, Snoddy, Hodgins, Teggart, Prendergast, Doran, Ward.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, East, Millar, McClean, Clarke, McKee, Fallon, Mulgrew, McGee, Fitzpatrick.

Subs: Walsh, Shields, McBrien, Annett, Archer, Doherty, Graham.

Referee: Raymond Crangle.

FIRST HALF

2: GOAL – Glenavon 0 – 1 LINFIELD (STEPHEN FALLON) – Stephen Fallon makes a brilliantly timed run and is found by Kyle McClean before rounding Gareth Deane and tapping into an empty net. Fallon marks his first start since September in style!

3: Lido Lotefa goes immediately up the other end and forces Chris Johns into a save.

7: Matthew Clarke hits a volley straight at Gareth Deane after a corner drops to him.

17: A poor Linfield clearance finds the chest of James Doona, who takes the ball down before unleashing a shot which goes just past the post of a diving Chris Johns, who looked to have it covered.

21: Jack Malone comes close to putting Glenavon back on level terms but is denied by a great Chris Johns save and the Blues goalkeeper is busy again, denying the Lurgan Blues from the resulting corner.

26: Daniel Finlayson is the first player booked by referee Raymond Crangle for a challenge on Niall Quinn.

32: GOAL – GLENAVON 1 (JAMES DOONA) – 1 Linfield – The hosts deservedly get their equaliser through James Doona’s first Premiership goal for the club. The winger calmly slots past Chris Johns after the ball bounced back into his path.

37: Glenavon almost go ahead as Peter Campbell slides a ball across goal after Johns had dived at his feet, but it narrowly misses Jack Malone who was waiting for a tap in.

45+2: On the stoke of half-time, Ethan McGee looks to have a free header in the Glenavon box from a corner but can’t make contact.

HALF TIME: Glenavon 1 – 1 Linfield.

Each team makes one change at the break with Glenavon’s Lido Lotefa replaced by Gavin Hodgins and Chris Shields comes on for Euan East.

SECOND HALF

53: First shot of the half for Glenavon as Jack Malone strikes wide from the edge of the box. Another substitution as Darren Clarke is replaced by Jamie Doran.

59: David Toure makes a crucial block from Kyle McClean’s shot after he had been teed up in a central position.

61: Kirk Millar almost produces a moment of magic with an overhead kick after a clearance from Linfield’s long throw had dropped to him, but it goes just wide of Gareth Deane’s post.

70: Goalscorer Stephen Fallon, who was just about to be replaced, looks to have pulled up in the far corner having just returned from a long-term injury. Hopefully nothing serious. Him and Matthew Fitzpatrick are replaced by Darragh McBrien and Rhys Annett.

76: David Toure is booked for stopping a Linfield attack.

77: Another substitution for Glenavon with goalscorer James Doona replaced by Matthew Snoddy.

80: Huge penalty appeal for Linfield! Darragh McBrien is running through on goal and is challenged by David Toure...Raymond Crangle says he got the ball.

81: Teenage striker Braiden Graham comes on for the final 10 minutes, replacing Kyle McClean.

83: Both managers going for the win it seems with forward Aaron Prendergast replacing Jack Malone for the hosts.

88: GOAL – Glenavon 1 – 2 LINFIELD (DARRAGH MCBRIEN) – Potentially a huge goal in the Premiership title race as Darragh McBrien sneaks in front of his man to head past Gareth Deane from Kirk Millar’s cross.

90: Chris McKee unleashes a shot from distance which hits the post. Six minutes of added time.

90+5: Final change for Linfield as Josh Archer replaces Chris McKee.

90+6: GOAL – GLENAVON 2 (AARON PRENDERGAST) – 2 Linfield – Late drama at Mourneview Park! Peter Campbell’s shot comes back off the post and Aaron Prendergast taps home from close range to salvage a point for the hosts!