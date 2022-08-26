Glenavon seal first win as Matthew Fitzpatrick wraps up points over Coleraine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Hamilton’s men were dominant from the off in a 3-1 win and took an early lead through Peter Campbell.

Matthew Shevlin levelled from the spot before the break but second-half goals from Robbie Garrett and Matthew Fitzpatrick secured a first win of the season for Glenavon.

The Bannsiders, who had made an impressive start to the season, were forced into one change as Adam Mulan was ruled out due to injury, with Rodney Brown stepping in.

Glenavon's Peter Campbell celebrates scoring against Coleraine. Pic by Pacemaker.

By comparison, the Lurgan Blues have had a challenging beginning to the new campaign with no fewer than four players dismissed in their opening two league fixtures.

Performances have been good though and they were unlucky to lose out to a late penalty against Larne last Saturday.

It was the home side who made the early running and they almost got their noses in front inside five minutes.

Neat build-up down the right-hand side saw Evan McLaughlin get to the byline and dink an inviting cross in, which Rory Brown did well to scoop out from under the crossbar.

Glenavon went close on 11 minutes after a corner dropped to Campbell at the back post, but he dragged his effort wide.

Back came the Bannsiders as Dean Jarvis and Lee Lynch combined on the left, before Matthew Shevlin’s flick released Jamie Glackin, but Brown smothered his shot.

That man Campbell though was causing problems and he should have put the visitors in front on 16 minutes as he raced into the box.

But he decided to take the shot on with his left foot and lost his footing at the vital moment.

The forward though made amends on 24 minutes as a swift Glenavon break caught Coleraine and Fitzpatrick cut the ball back for Campbell to curl home.

Lynch almost brought about an instant response but his long-range shot flew narrowly over the bar.

It should have been 2-0 on the half-hour as Mark Haughey headed a set-piece back across goal with Campbell and Issac Baird both having efforts blocked on the line before the ball was eventually cleared.

The Bannsiders were handed a lifeline on 38 minutes as Brown collided with Shevlin inside the box.

The keeper was booked and a penalty was awarded, with the striker rolling in his sixth goal of the season.

Two minutes into the second half, Glenavon edged back in front again - although in somewhat fortunate circumstances - as Garrett’s shot took a big deflection before hitting the post on its way into the net.

Fitzpatrick then dragged a shot wide after a clever pass from Baird.

The frontman had a close-range effort deflected wide minutes later after Brown was penalised for a back pass.

But the former Coleraine man wasn’t to be denied and grabbed the goal he deserved on 62 minutes.

A long ball forward was misjudged by Conor McDermott and Fitzpatrick raced clear before slotting home.

Brown produced a great save to deny Shevlin with 15 minutes to go as the home side tried to get back into the game.

Coleraine had a big shout for a penalty on 79 minutes as Conor McKendry’s cross appeared to strike the arm of Danny Wallace, but play was waved on.