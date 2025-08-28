Glenavon see appeal over 'not acceptable' red card decision rejected

Glenavon have confirmed their appeal over Francely Lomboto’s red card received during their 2-1 Premiership defeat to Coleraine on Saturday has been rejected with the striker now set to serve a three-match suspension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lomboto, who joined the Lurgan Blues from Sligo Rovers this summer, was given his marching orders 13 minutes from time following an incident with Lyndon Kane at Mourneview Park.

He was shown a straight red card with the County Armagh club appealing the decision to the Irish FA, but that has now been rejected and the striker will sit out of Glenavon’s next three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenavon posted on social media: “Glenavon FC can confirm that we lodged an immediate appeal of Francely Lomboto’s red card. Unfortunately this appeal has been rejected by the IFA and he will subsequently serve a 3 game ban.”

Glenavon's Francely Lomboto is sent off. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Manager Paddy McLaughlin labelled the decision at the time as “not acceptable” and felt it cost his side their first point of the new Premiership campaign – if not more.

"These decisions, referees can laugh them off and go unpunished, but these decisions are result-defining,” McLaughlin told the club’s media channel. “It's not acceptable that we keep being told to ignore them and just get on with it.

"They have to act on this level of refereeing, it's not good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both dugouts were in agreement that every tackle throughout the game seemed to result in a yellow card.

"I've seen people talking about the amount of cards in the opening weeks of the season...there wasn't a bad tackle in the game and we have a red card and so many yellows. That level of refereeing was below what the league requires.