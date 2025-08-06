Glenavon see off 'attempts to scupper our approach' to land former Manchester United goalkeeper

Paddy McLaughlin has revealed Glenavon had to see off “a few last minute attempts to scupper our approach” to secure the signing of former Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney.

Carney came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford and during his time on the books of the Red Devils enjoyed a loan stint in the Irish League with Portadown, racking up 22 Premiership appearances.

The 24-year-old has since enjoyed spells with Sunderland, Spanish outfit Castellón and joined League Two side Newport County last summer, making three league outings throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Carney now looks set to take over number one duties at Mourneview Park following the summer departure of Gareth Deane to Bangor while Glenavon confirmed on Sunday that Mark Byrne had been made available for transfer.

“It was clear to see Jacob’s quality when he played in the league before,” said McLaughlin. “He was one of the best in the division and we’re delighted to get the deal over the line.

“Though Jacob is still young he’s had a lot good experience at a higher level and is the calibre of player we’re looking to attract here.

“It’s no secret that I like my teams to play good football and that includes build up from the back.

"You can see that in the other players we’ve brought in. Jacob fits that perfectly. He’s good with his feet and will help us with that dimension of our game.

“I’d really like to thank the Board and everyone at the Club who was involved in getting this deal done.

"These things take a lot of work and I’m grateful once again for the backing I’ve received.

"We also had some steep competition for Jacob’s signature including a few last minute attempts to scupper our approach but it’s testament both to the club’s commitment to investing in young talent and to Jacob’s integrity that he’s now a Glenavon player.”

Carney becomes Glenavon’s 11th signing of the summer transfer window, joining the likes of Harry Murphy, Stephen Mallon and Francely Lomboto, as McLaughlin’s men look to climb the Premiership table.

“I loved my time in the Irish League previously,” said Carney. “The physicality and the fact that every game is different gives you something to look forward to.

"Paddy rang me and talked to me about what he wants to do with the club and I was excited by what he had to say.

"The last couple of years I’ve had in football haven’t been great so I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to come here and play and help the team.

“I like the competition and that’s exactly how it should be in a squad. No one should feel like they’re able to rest on their laurels or have a bad game because they’ll be dropped and that’s the same as a goalkeeper.

“Obviously you have to be a good shot stopper but I’m especially good with my feet. I think I showed that in my time in the league previously.