Glenavon star insists changing room now playing for their futures after 'devastating' Paddy McLaughlin exit

After losing nine consecutive Premiership matches, McLaughlin and his coaching staff departed Glenavon last weekend with the Co Armagh club sitting nine points adrift at the bottom. Former Linfield ace Quinn and David McDaid have been placed in charge on an interim basis alongside Tim Lennon and Ryan Prentice for Saturday’s Mid-Ulster derby showdown with rivals Portadown at Shamrock Park. It has been a turbulent time for Glenavon, who have had three different managers in the span of two years after legendary boss Gary Hamilton was replaced by Stephen McDonnell before McLaughlin’s arrival in November. The club have invited applications from candidates with the deadline set for Monday, and Quinn admits there’s a sense of disappointment that it didn’t ultimately work out for McLaughlin. "It was devastating news,” he said. “We heard it on Sunday and then were in on Monday to have a conversation with the chairman and board. "The boys were feeling a bit down naturally, but our whole idea in training is trying to build everyone's confidence back up and lighten the mood a bit. I know how difficult that can be because losing a manager is never easy. "Naturally players do feel guilt, I know I certainly do. The feeling in the changing room was we let Paddy, Coatesy (Colin Coates), Decs (Declan O’Hara), Dee (McCauley) and everyone down, but we also let ourselves down. "Paddy came in last year and did terrifically well, so it's very hard to put your finger on what went wrong or one thing that it was, I don't think you can. "It was a combination of different things that didn't work out. He didn't have senior lads on the pitch because of injuries and suspensions, certain decisions and results didn't go our way, so things just start to spiral a bit and it's unfortunate the way things went in the end." Those keen on filling Glenavon’s vacancy will likely be interested spectators for Saturday’s Mid-Ulster derby as they look to prepare for life in the dugout and plan for the future. With a new manager will come new ideas – and Quinn knows the current changing room are playing to keep their spot at the club. "Everyone is playing for their shirt and future at the club,” he added. “There's no reason why someone shouldn't be busting to get into this team and perform well. "The manager coming in will be watching us over the next couple of weeks so we've our futures to play for. "Applications are going through so our focus is this weekend and trying to get a win. I don't think Portadown will be taking us lightly, not only because they might expect a wee bounce, but because it's a derby as well. They'll want to kick us while we're down. "It's easy to say that derbies look after themselves and form goes out the window - if you're not up for a Mid-Ulster derby then you're playing the wrong sport. Our team talk is pretty easy because the players know what they're in for."