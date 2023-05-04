Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month
Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick has been named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for the first time after scoring five goals in April.
Fitzpatrick netted three times across two games against Ballymena United and also added to his tally by striking against Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts to bring his personal tally to 19 for the season.
That effort helped Glenavon secure a European play-off spot and the 28-year-old paid credit to the role played by his teammates in helping him thrive.
“I’m delighted on a personal level to win this award, because so many great players have won it in the past,” he said. “To have my name on a list alongside all those top names is an honour.
“I have to be honest and say I owe my teammates one, because they’ve pulled me out of a hole on a few occasions this season.
"No striker scores goals on his own. I’m very grateful to my teammates.”
Glentoran's Bobby Burns was runner-up and Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns finished in third.