News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
54 minutes ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
2 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
18 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
20 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike

Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month

Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick has been named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for the first time after scoring five goals in April.

By Johnny Morton
Published 4th May 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:38 BST

Fitzpatrick netted three times across two games against Ballymena United and also added to his tally by striking against Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts to bring his personal tally to 19 for the season.

That effort helped Glenavon secure a European play-off spot and the 28-year-old paid credit to the role played by his teammates in helping him thrive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m delighted on a personal level to win this award, because so many great players have won it in the past,” he said. “To have my name on a list alongside all those top names is an honour.

Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick receives his award from Ruth GormanGlenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick receives his award from Ruth Gorman
Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick receives his award from Ruth Gorman
Most Popular

“I have to be honest and say I owe my teammates one, because they’ve pulled me out of a hole on a few occasions this season.

"No striker scores goals on his own. I’m very grateful to my teammates.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glentoran's Bobby Burns was runner-up and Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns finished in third.

Related topics:GlenavonChris JohnsCarrick RangersGlentoranLinfield