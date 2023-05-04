Fitzpatrick netted three times across two games against Ballymena United and also added to his tally by striking against Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts to bring his personal tally to 19 for the season.

That effort helped Glenavon secure a European play-off spot and the 28-year-old paid credit to the role played by his teammates in helping him thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted on a personal level to win this award, because so many great players have won it in the past,” he said. “To have my name on a list alongside all those top names is an honour.

Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick receives his award from Ruth Gorman

“I have to be honest and say I owe my teammates one, because they’ve pulled me out of a hole on a few occasions this season.

"No striker scores goals on his own. I’m very grateful to my teammates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad