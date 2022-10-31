The official Glenavon website tribute included: “Sammy died peacefully at his home on the Banbridge Road in Dromore yesterday (Sunday).

“He joined Glenavon from Crusaders in the 1956 and stayed with the club until the 1962/63 season, winning a plethora of major honours.

“Signed as an outside right but successfully converted to a centre forward by Jimmy McAlinden as a replacement for the legendary Jimmy Jones, Sammy was part of the Lurgan Blues’ league-winning sides in 56/57 and 59/60, and he lifted the Irish Cup on three occasions.

Sammy Wilson (front row, left) with players and officials celebrating Glenavon's treble-winning season in 1956/57 that featured Irish League, Irish Cup and Gold Cup glory. Pic courtesy of Glenavon FC

“Known for his pace and heading ability, he scored a wonderful header to open the scoring in the 1957 Irish Cup final replay against Ballymena United.

“During his time at Mourneview Park he also won the City Cup, Gold Cup, Ulster Cup and the North South Cup before he was transferred to Falkirk at the start of the 1963/64 season.

“He spent two seasons at Brockville Park before moving on to Dundee, where he finished as a League Cup runner-up. He was part of the team that reached the semi-final of the Fairs Cup, where they narrowly lost out to Leeds United.

“Sammy returned home in 1968, joining Coleraine, enjoying more success as an Ulster Cup winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was also accomplished at international level, earning 12 caps and scoring seven goals for Northern Ireland. His first cap came while he was a Glenavon player, with his second coming after his move to Falkirk, scoring in a 2-1 win over Scotland.