Glenavon triple transfer deal can take club to ‘next level’

The Lurgan Blues wrapped up a spot in the European play-offs on Saturday with a 1-1 draw with Dungannon Swifts.

And followed up that result with confirmation of the capture of three former Linfield players.

Andy Waterworth, Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey make the switch to Mourneview Park having won a league-and-cup double with the Blues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton. Pic by PressEyeLtd.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton described the work as “massive news for the football club” on the club’s official website.

He added: “For a club of our stature to bring in three players who gave achieved so much over the last five years is incredible.

“I hope that these players can take us to the next level.

“I don’t think we are that far away from being a top-six side and I think bringing in three born leaders and born winners will help everyone at the football club.”

Waterworth scored 190 goals for Linfield, with Haughey signing for the Blues from Glenavon in 2013 and Stafford moving on after six years at Windsor Park.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.