Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glenavon may have “gone under the radar” for manager Stephen McDonnell but Saturday’s 2-1 derby delight to stretch September’s unbeaten run into October may mean a fresh spotlight on Lurgan progress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now eight games unbeaten across all competitions stretching since a late August loss to Ballymena United, Glenavon battled back from a weekend first-half reverse to Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown towards claiming the bragging rights plus three Sports Direct Premiership points.

Portadown kicked off the Mourneview Park drama off Ahu Obhakhan’s goal but a thrilling second half from McDonnell’s men was capped by Jack Malone’s measured sidefoot strike which left the sides level before a last-gasp David McDaid poacher’s finish inside the penalty area to give Glenavon a first league success of the season on home soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having lost four of the first five Sports Direct Premiership games, McDonnell feels his work-in-progress panel is making positive strides forward.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell celebrates with last-gasp scorer David McDaid in the derby win over Portadown at Mourneview Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"We’ve gone under the radar, obviously a lot of people have had a lot to say in regards to our start...we're one point off the top six, that's the reality,” said McDonnell. "We're down the first round of games now and six points better off than we were this time last season.

"So for us it's all marginal gains and never too high in these moments but never too low when people are questioning what direction are we are going.

"This is a new group of players coming together.

"It's eight games unbeaten so long may that continue.

"The bench was great again, they all had a direct impact even if it's just energy and a freshness in quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're delighted with the group of players we've assembled over two (transfer) windows but we felt we've got it right.

"Like any manager, you need to have your players available.

"We played three or four games there with 12 senior players available.

"To be getting a bench like today to call upon - and like last week against Glentoran when we should've gone on and won the game - it speaks volumes of the quality that's here.

"And we know when we have that we're a match for every team in this league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonnell had high praise for how the “character of the group has been defined today by the ability to come back and win the game” in recovering from 1-0 down – a victory he viewed as “absolutely deserved”.

McDonnell was encouraged by the impact as a second-half substitute of August arrival Keith Ward – an influence the boss feels will only grow.

"He's a tremendous footballer and still getting to grips with the Irish League,” said McDonnell. "It's his first time playing up here and it's very different to the League of Ireland.

"It's a lot more physical so takes more time to adjust for a player of his ilk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But his touch for Jack Malone's goal...most players would smash that but he's just off-set it, bought a bit of time for Jack to then be able to reverse the ball the other way.