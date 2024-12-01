​Paddy McLaughlin celebrated his first home game as Glenavon manager with a spirited second-half fightback built on “telling the truth” and “a few kicks up the backside”.

Back-to-back defeats in cup and league across the previous week​ since stepping in at Mourneview Park to replace Stephen McDonnell may have signalled the task McLaughlin is facing to rise up the top-flight table from a position in the bottom two.

But the spirit of show in recovering from a 2-0 half-time deficit and 3-1 gap before picking up a point in the last seconds offered plenty of positives for the McLaughlin era.

Not that the boss wanted to accept the plaudits after Rhyss Campbell and Jamie Glackin capped Coleraine’s first-half control then Cameron Stewart restored the two-goal advantage moments after David McDaid’s home finish. A McDaid penalty made it 3-2 before Matthew Snoddy popped up in the penalty area for an added-time equaliser that sparked wild celebrations in the Lurgan stands.

Glenavon celebrations following Matthew Snoddy's last-gasp equaliser during a comeback 3-3 draw with Coleraine at Mourneview Park in Paddy McLaughlin's first home game as manager. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We’re not celebrating like a victory...it’s a well-earned point but we shouldn’t be chasing games,” said McLaughlin. "That was all on the players...they rolled up the sleeves and you could see them having a go at each other with a few kicks up the backside around the park.

"They refused to lie down and came back again for another go at it so got the rewards.

"Any players in our changing room know they’re going to get the truth...sometimes they’ll like it, sometimes they won’t.

"We had to tell them the truth (at half-time) that they were getting out-run, out-fought and out-played.

"We certainly competed better (in the second half) and ran a lot harder and faster, especially going forward, plus played in better areas.

"The second half we played higher up the pitch and got joy from it.

"It was only telling the truth.

"We asked the players for a response and to take charge and they certainly did that...the substitutes and likes of McKeown (Barney), a great leader for us, Davy McDaid, Jack Malone.

"Peter Campell’s been in his bed the last three days sick with a bug but you wouldn’t have thought it.

"Young Atherton (Christopher) was a real thorn in the side of Coleraine.

"You put it on the players and they responded.”

McLaughlin viewed the second-half shift by Glenavon as encouraging for future gains.

"Coleraine were very good, they set up well and stopped us from playing (in the first half),” he said. "When they went high press against us we tried to overplay in bad areas and they punished us for it, they picked us off and won the ball back high up the park.

"But, as the game went on, especially in the second half, we didn’t complicate it, we didn’t overplay and more often we made the right decisions.